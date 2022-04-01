STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP government should hold 'charcha' on paper leak in UP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Her attack came after the Uttar Pradesh secondary school board's Class 12 English exam was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday following a question paper leak.

01st April 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked it to hold a "charcha (discussion)" on the paper leak and said "no bulldozer is targeting" the system involved in such acts.

"The BJP government should have a 'charcha on paper leak' in Uttar Pradesh. "Last year, on November 28, lakhs of youth suffered a blow due to the UPTET examination paper leak. In the name of action, nothing happened except pretentious steps," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Till today, the youth of Uttar Pradesh do not know which corrupt system of the Uttar Pradesh government had carried out the paper leak, the Congress general secretary claimed, adding the result of it was another paper leak. This time also the government is not doing anything except taking pretentious steps, she said.

"The journalist who reported the news of paper leak is being sent to jail. " "But, the paper leak system has a strong foothold in the government. No bulldozer targets it, no change comes," Priyanka Gandhi said, taking a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath government.

The English paper was cancelled in 24 districts and will now be held on April 13, an official statement mentioned.

Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case and slap the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in the leak. Till now, 26 people have been arrested in the case.

