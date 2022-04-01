CBI arrests railway engineer for receiving Rs 1.80 lakh bribe

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested an assistant divisional engineer of Central Railway for allegedly receiving a Rs 1.80 lakh bribe for clearing a contractor's Rs 89.55 bills, officials said on Friday.

The probe agency has registered a case against A B Chaturvedi, Assistant Divisional Engineer (South), Central Railway, posted in Nagpur on a complaint that he allegedly demanded a bribe of two per cent of the total pending bill amount of Rs 89.55 lakh, they said.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from the complainant," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which resulted in the recovery of cash of approximately Rs 60.62 lakh and other incriminating documents," the spokesperson said.