CPEMC reconstituted with mandate to conserve, protect elephants

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Raipur: The Centre has issued a circular on reconstitution of the Central Project Elephant Monitoring Committee (CPEMC) for observation and implementation of directions, instructions or guidelines either of the union ministry or the court’s directive related to conservation and protection of wild elephants.

The revised terms of reference for the CPEMC as issued by the ministry of forest, environment and climate change (MoEbesides the regular monitoring will also undertake field visits to the states for evaluation of emergent human-elephant conflict situation on the advise of the Centre and to submit report to the designated competent authorities, to review in general human-elephant conflict situations across the country and suggest the measures to deal with such conflicts effectively.

The committee will further keep an eye on the implementation of the works under ‘Project Elephant’ and Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (IDWH).

The committee will meet at least twice in a year. It will be at liberty to constitute a sub-committee out of its members to meet the emergent situation. The terms of members other than ex-officio members shall be two years and extendable by one year.