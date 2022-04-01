Dhami orders probe into transfer of doctor after spat with Uttarakhand Health Secretary's wife

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After an associate professor of Government Doon Medical College resigned from her post alleging misconduct by wife of state health secretary, Chief Minister on Friday directed ans inquiry in the matter.

The CM also cancelled her transfer.

Dhan Singh Rawat, health minister, Uttarakhand said, "The matter was taken with the honorable CM ans he has directed an inquiry in the matter by the Chief Secretary of the state. Soon the report will be submitted to the health ministry and the CM for further action in the case."

Earlier, Dr Nidhi Uniyal resigned from her post on Thursday alleging misconduct from the wife of Pankaj Pandey, state health secretary.

She wrote in the letter dated March 31, 2022 that she was called by the health secretary Pankaj Pandey to attend his ailing wife while she was attending her patients in an outer patients department of the medical college.

"I visited her residence and examined her duly and as BP instrument was left in the car, arrival of BP instrument was delayed, wife of Mr Pandey resorted to usage of un pleasantry words demeaning to my profession and conduct. To which I objected, felt bad and came back," said Dr Duniya in her resignation letter.

She further wrote that she is resigning from.her post due to 'harassment' on the behest of the secretary requesting action against him.

Her resignation was followed by outrage online as well as offline following which the CM intervened in the matter and cancelled her transfer by the health department.

The secretary and Dr Uniyal were not available for the comments in the matter.

Last month, TNIE reported that 56 state goverment hospitals, health facilities in six districts of Uttarakhand do not have facility of generator which puts life of patients in jeopardy.

The data by the state health department reveals that out if total 56, 45 such state government health establishments are in Pauri which lack power back up.

Responding to the queries related to the matter, an official of the state health department said, "The government is working towards this and soon the issue will be sorted. Due to elections things git delayed."

Out of total 13 districts, government establishments in six districts- Pauri, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Dehradun are facing issues related to power outage either occasionally or permanently.

Bageshwar district is facing power outage issues in six goverment medical facilities.

However, seven districts including Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi, Almora, Haridwar, Tehri and Rudraprayag have no issues related to power outages.

The hill state has more than 600 goverment medical facilities across 13 district.

Last year, an RTI reply revealed that Uttarakhand had only one forensic expert against 25 sanctioned posts, .

Out of 1147 approved posts for specialist doctors in the state, only 493 specialist doctors are available in the state.

Total 654 specialist doctor positions are yet to be filled revealed the RTI reply.

Similarly, the state had around 60% shortfall pertaining to child specialists in the state, revealed another RTI last year.

The data accessed through RTI query filed by Social Development for Communities Foundation also revealed that 9 out of 13 districts of the hill state have less than 50% availability of specialist doctors.