STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

G-23 never wanted Gandhis out: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Asked about the demand that a non-Gandhi family member should head the Congress, Nath said, “Party elections are going to be held.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Congress veteran and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Thursday claimed that the 'G-23' group had never demanded that a leader from outside the Gandhi family head the party.

What the dissidents group has been demanding is reforms in the party and organisational polls and the latter has been met as elections will be held within three months, Nath told media persons.

Asked about the demand that a non-Gandhi family member should head the Congress, Nath said, "Party elections are going to be held. This G-23 group is very close to me. They have been my colleagues for years. They have never made any such demand. In fact, all their demands have already been met. They have asked for party elections and they are going to be held. Polls can’t be held without membership, so that process is also going on and elections will be held in three months."

Those sitting in cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Mumbai and Bangalore and talking about the country do not understand "towns and villages," he further said. Nath also attacked the BJP governments at the Centre and in MP over inflation. While the price of every other commodity is increasing, that of liquor has fallen, he said. "Milk is getting costlier while liquor is becoming cheaper," he said.

"Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) used to say big things about inflation in 2013-14 and Shivraj (MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) used to ride bicycle in protest (against fuel price rise). They are quiet on the issue now," Nath said.

Chouhan has now started a "factory of announcements and assurances", he added. The cost of fertilizer and seeds has increased compared to four years ago, Nath said, adding  that farmers, the youth and small traders are all in trouble and hence Congress is staging protests "to open the government’s eyes and ears as the government’s mouth is open but eyes and ears are shut".

(With agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh G23 G23 leaders Congress gandhi family
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp