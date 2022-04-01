Gujarat Congress seeks registration of FIR against cops for forcibly entering party office

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress on Friday sought the registration of FIR against policemen who allegedly entered the party main office here to stop workers from holding a protest on price rise, a functionary said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Congress had claimed police had entered the party's state headquarters in Paldi area here ahead of a protest against price rise planned by its women's wing.

The opposition party had alleged police carried out searches and had taken away an "inflation effigy" that the protesters wanted to burn during the stir.

On Friday, a delegation led by state unit chief Jagdish Thakor and local MLA Himmatsinh Patel submitted an application to Assistant Commissioner of Police SD Patel seeking that the erring policemen be booked.

"I have accepted their application. We will take appropriate decision at an appropriate time after going through all the relevant aspects," Patel told PTI.

The Congress said the police was working at the behest of the ruling BJP in the state.

"Despite a clear directive by the Supreme Court that police are duty bound to register an FIR, local police have refused to take our complaint against erring policemen.

If our complaint is not registered, we will approach higher authorities and even knock the doors of court," said party spokesperson Manish Doshi, who was also part of the delegation.

Thakor had said on Thursday that police had entered the office premises, searched rooms, baton-charged and behaved poorly with women workers.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera had said BJP was killing democracy in Gujarat with such acts, adding that police had searched the media room, store room and room of the office in charge to take away the "price rise effigy".

He had also alleged that police had behaved poorly with women workers, pushed them and subjected them to lathi charge.