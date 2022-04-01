STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls postponed to April 21 due to Rongali Bihu

The change was made after several political parties and social organisations submitted representations and memoranda seeking postponement.

Published: 01st April 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Guwahati Municipal Corporation

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission has postponed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls to April 21 as the previous date of April 19 fell within the week-long Rongali Bihu celebrations.

The change was made after several political parties and social organisations submitted representations and memoranda seeking postponement. The Commission held a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the demand and decided to defer it.

"Taking into consideration that Rongali or Bohag Bihu is the main festival of Assam and the election date falls within the seven-day period of festivities, the Commission decided to revise the polling date to April 21 and the counting dates to April 24 from the earlier April 22," a release said.

The holding of GMC polls during Bihu festivities had ruffled the feathers of the political parties, with both the ruling BJP and opposition demanding the postponement of the election as "Bihu festivities will be held in most parts of the city and it will be difficult to campaign and conduct the polls".

The Rongali Bihu celebrations will begin on April 14. The notification for elections to the 60 wards of GMC was issued on March 23 and the model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect. A total of 7,96,829 voters, including 3,96,891 males, 3,99,911 females and 27 of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 789 polling stations spread across the 60 wards.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs in the election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam State Election Commission Guwahati Municipal Corporation Rongali Bihu GMC polls GMC elections Guwahati municipal elections Guwahati municipal polls
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp