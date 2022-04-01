Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls postponed to April 21 due to Rongali Bihu

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission has postponed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls to April 21 as the previous date of April 19 fell within the week-long Rongali Bihu celebrations.

The change was made after several political parties and social organisations submitted representations and memoranda seeking postponement. The Commission held a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the demand and decided to defer it.

"Taking into consideration that Rongali or Bohag Bihu is the main festival of Assam and the election date falls within the seven-day period of festivities, the Commission decided to revise the polling date to April 21 and the counting dates to April 24 from the earlier April 22," a release said.

The holding of GMC polls during Bihu festivities had ruffled the feathers of the political parties, with both the ruling BJP and opposition demanding the postponement of the election as "Bihu festivities will be held in most parts of the city and it will be difficult to campaign and conduct the polls".

The Rongali Bihu celebrations will begin on April 14. The notification for elections to the 60 wards of GMC was issued on March 23 and the model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect. A total of 7,96,829 voters, including 3,96,891 males, 3,99,911 females and 27 of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 789 polling stations spread across the 60 wards.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs in the election.