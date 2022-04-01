STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health services likely to be affected in Rajasthan as doctors give shutdown call on Saturday

Dr Archana Sharma killed herself after a murder case was registered against her following the death of a woman admitted to a private hospital under her.

Published: 01st April 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Health services across Rajasthan are likely to be affected on Saturday as doctors have given a call for shutdown of routine and emergency services demanding justice for a woman colleague who died by suicide in Dausa district.

The doctors demanded that an abetment to suicide case be filed against six culprits, including three policemen.

Dr Archana Sharma killed herself after a murder case was registered against her following the death of a woman admitted to a private hospital under her.

"We have got complete support from all private hospitals and nursing homes and even associations of government hospitals. There will be complete shutdown of routine and emergency services in private hospitals on Saturday," said Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of an association representing private hospitals and nursing homes.

He said that routine services in government hospitals will remain suspended for the day, but emergency facilities will be functional. Routine services at private hospitals remained affected on Friday as well.

Taking serious note of the doctor's suicide, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had removed Dausa Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, suspended Lalsot SHO Ankesh Kumar and put Lalsot DSP Shankar Lal under awaiting posting orders (APO) status.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav was handed over an administrative inquiry into the matter.

In a one-page suicide note, Dr Sharma had written in Hindi, "I love my husband and children very much. Please do not trouble my husband and children after my death. I did not commit any mistake and did not kill anyone. PPH (postpartum hemorrhage) is a severe complication, stop harassing doctors for it this much. My death may prove my innocence."

"Don't harass innocent doctors, please," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Doctor stike
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp