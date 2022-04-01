STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh withdraws Covid restrictions, stresses on use of masks

The one-page order further stated that the SEC would also like to state that given the nature of the disease the district administrations still need to remain observant of the situation.

Published: 01st April 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

A youth without a face mask walks past an art stressing the importance of wearing one, near Town Hall in Bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to withdraw COVID-19 restrictions after a steep decline in coronavirus cases in the state but advised people to continue using masks and maintain hand hygiene, a senior official said.

The Disaster management cell of the state revenue department issued the order on Thursday.

"Taking note of the present Covid situation in the state and after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation with a steep decline in positivity rate and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, HPSDMA has decided that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID-19 containment measures," it stated.

"Therefore, all the restrictions for containment of COVID-19 issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) are hereby withdrawn." However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) advisories on Covid containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall state response to the pandemic, it added.

The one-page order further stated that the SEC would also like to state that given the nature of the disease the district administrations still need to remain observant of the situation.

Wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the DDMA may consider taking prompt and proactive action at a local level, as advised by Health Ministry from time to time, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp