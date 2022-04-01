India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari to Lok Sabha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The number of electric vehicles on roads in India has reached over ten lakh with around 1,700 charging stations operational in public places across the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Lok Sabha in a written reply on Thursday.

As per Vahan 4 data, as of March 25 this year, a total of 10,76,420 EVs and a total of 1,742 Public Charging Stations (PCS), as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), are operational.

The Ministry of Power has issued "Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles - the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards" on January 14, 2022, to accelerate the e-mobility transition in the country, Gadkari said.

"Action Plans have been prepared by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for 8 cities with a 4 million-plus population (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune)," Gadkari told Lok Sabha.

Under these action plans, scenario-wise targets have been prepared for Business as Usual (BAU), Moderate and Aggressive Scenarios for the installation of chargers in these cities.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had invited proposals from any Government Organization or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to build and operate public EV charging infrastructure on expressways and National Highways under FAME India Scheme Phase-II for Highways and Expressways.

On the other hand, PSU Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), in consortium with Convergence Energy Services Limited (a subsidiary of EESL), has been awarded the work for setting up EV charging stations along 16 NH or expressways.

In order to facilitate EESL in the above prospect, NHAI has signed an MOU with EESL, the ministry said.

As per this MoU, NHAI shall provide space or land near toll plazas and its buildings for the installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, based on the revenue sharing model, subject to an agreeable amount to NHAI and EESL.

It added that as part of the Wayside Amenities (WSAs), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also awarded 39 such facilities for development.