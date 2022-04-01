STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh police books Kanpur-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a case has been registered under IPC Sections 153 and 298 against the Kanpur-based Qawwali singer Sharif Parvaz.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A qawwali singer from Uttar Pradesh has been booked by Madhya Pradesh police for making 'provocative' remarks about the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"A case has been registered under IPC Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 298 (uttering words, etc with deliberate intent to wound) against the Kanpur-based Qawwali singer Sharif Parvaz," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

"It's my request to the Qawwal that he is free to sing whatever he likes, Qawwali, Thumri or Dadra, but he should not even think of singing against the country. This is the era of nationalism and a nationalist government is in power," Mishra said while informing about the case having been registered against the singer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh police Qawwali singer Sharif Parvaz
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp