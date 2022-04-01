Madhya Pradesh police books Kanpur-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A qawwali singer from Uttar Pradesh has been booked by Madhya Pradesh police for making 'provocative' remarks about the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"A case has been registered under IPC Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 298 (uttering words, etc with deliberate intent to wound) against the Kanpur-based Qawwali singer Sharif Parvaz," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

"It's my request to the Qawwal that he is free to sing whatever he likes, Qawwali, Thumri or Dadra, but he should not even think of singing against the country. This is the era of nationalism and a nationalist government is in power," Mishra said while informing about the case having been registered against the singer.