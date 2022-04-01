STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mid-day meal programme to be named after 'Walking God' Shivakumara Swamiji: CM Bommai

Bommai said the decision was taken in view of the immense contribution of the late pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt in the areas of offering free food, education and shelter.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

TUMAKURU (KTK): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that April 1 will be celebrated throughout the state as 'Dasoha Dina' (Commensality day) and the mid-day meal programme will be named after Late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt here.

"We have decided to celebrate April 1 as the Dasoha Dina. Similarly, we have decided to name the mid-day meal programme after Shivakumara Swamiji," Bommai said during the 115th birth anniversary celebration at the Siddaganga Mutt, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bommai said the decision was taken in view of the immense contribution of the late pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt in the areas of offering free food, education and shelter.

Siddaganga Mutt is a prominent Lingayat mutt in Tumakuru district and the late Swamiji is highly revered in the State. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Mutt on Thursday. Assembly elections are due in Karnataka next year.

"The Swamiji had served the Mutt for over 98 years and carried out 'Trividha Dasoha' (Serving in three areas) of 'Anna, Akshara, Ashraya' (food, education and shelter), which no one can ever imagine," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also said that the government has decided to tread on the path shown by the seer by focusing on food for all, health and education.

Besides Shah, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and some Ministers in the Karnataka government including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra attended the event.

Shivakumara Swamiji, who passed at the age of 111 in 2019, was referred to as 'Walking God', and had turned his Ashram into a mega educational institution for a large number of students from weaker sections from across Karnataka who were offered food and education free of cost.

