STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Health Authority seeks feedback on ambitious drug registry

The registry is intended to be a single, up-to-date, centralised repository of all the drugs across all systems of medicine which are approved and are available in the Indian market.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Health Authority (NHA) has released a consultation paper on drug registry, which was envisioned under the ambitious Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The registry is intended to be a single, up-to-date, centralised repository of all the drugs across all systems of medicine which are approved and are available in the Indian market, according to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The drug registry application is proposed to be designed using open-source technologies and will be interoperable. The consultation paper focuses only on the registry within the National Digital Health Ecosystem and offers the NHA's current vision on the functionalities of the proposed registry, the process for its creation and potential benefits to various ecosystem stakeholders, it said.

Each section has specific open questions where feedback from stakeholders is sought. Comments from the public are invited to ensure that the registry is designed and developed in a consultative manner. NHA CEO RS Sharma said, "Through the drug registry, the ABDM aims to provide a standardised, comprehensive set of verified data on all the approved drugs marketed in the country."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Health Authority Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Union Health Ministry Drug registry
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp