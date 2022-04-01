National Health Authority seeks feedback on ambitious drug registry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Health Authority (NHA) has released a consultation paper on drug registry, which was envisioned under the ambitious Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The registry is intended to be a single, up-to-date, centralised repository of all the drugs across all systems of medicine which are approved and are available in the Indian market, according to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The drug registry application is proposed to be designed using open-source technologies and will be interoperable. The consultation paper focuses only on the registry within the National Digital Health Ecosystem and offers the NHA's current vision on the functionalities of the proposed registry, the process for its creation and potential benefits to various ecosystem stakeholders, it said.

Each section has specific open questions where feedback from stakeholders is sought. Comments from the public are invited to ensure that the registry is designed and developed in a consultative manner. NHA CEO RS Sharma said, "Through the drug registry, the ABDM aims to provide a standardised, comprehensive set of verified data on all the approved drugs marketed in the country."