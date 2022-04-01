Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba visits BJP HQ, talks of cultural ties between two countries

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday visited the BJP headquarters here during his three-day India visit. He was received by the saffron party's national president, JP Nadda. Deuba during his nearly 25-minute stay at the BJP office held discussions on the exchanges of youth and women delegates at party level between his Nepali Congress party and the BJP.

"In a very cordial atmosphere, Nepalese PM Sher Bahdur Deuba and BJP national president JP Nadda discussed their political experiences. They also agreed upon promoting cultural bonding between Nepal and India on a larger scale also," Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP's foreign affairs, told the media.

Chauthaiwale, who was also present during the meeting of Nadda and Deuba, said the BJP shared details with the Nepalese PM as how the party workers during the COVID-19 lockdown "served the people across the country".

Deuba is visiting India at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi with an aim of strengthening bilateral ties. Besides other engagements, Deuba has a scheduled meeting with PM Modi on Saturday at Hyderabad House after having a meeting with External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.