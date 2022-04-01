STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in Delhi: City government

At a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, there was consensus among the participants about the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions.

Published: 01st April 2022 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 10:56 PM

A youth without a face mask walks past an art stressing the importance of wearing one, near Town Hall in Bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No fine will be imposed anymore on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi, according to an order issued by the health department of the city government on Friday.

However, the order advised people to continue to wear masks at public places.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Thursday to do away with the fine for not wearing face masks at public places in view of a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

At a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, there was consensus among the participants about the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions.

The order said it is advised that people continue to wear masks at public places.

However, it added that no penalty will be imposed for not wearing masks.

The order will come into effect immediately.

There was a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

The Centre had earlier advised the states and Union territories to consider discontinuing the Covid containment measures in view of a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases of the infection in the country.

The decision to lift the restrictions in Delhi was taken at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officers of the departments concerned.

With a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in December last year due to its Omicron variant, the Delhi government had imposed several restrictions, which were lifted gradually when the situation started normalising and finally, were removed from February 28.

However, the rule related to wearing of masks at public places, including in buses and metro trains, continued.

