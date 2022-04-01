STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Organisational rejig in Congress's Goa unit signal generational shift: Chidambaram

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "My warm congratulations to the new President and Office-bearers of Goa PCC. My warm congratulations to the new CLP leader of Goa and the new team."

Published: 01st April 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the Congress revamped its Goa unit, senior party leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the organisational changes signal a generational shift and expressed confidence that the "young team" will win the people's support.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed young leader Amit Patkar as the president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. He will be assisted by Yuri Alemao as the working president.

Further, Gandhi appointed Michael Lobo as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Goa Assembly, while Sankalp Amonkar was made the deputy CLP leader and Carlos Ferreira its chief whip.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "My warm congratulations to the new President and Office-bearers of Goa PCC. My warm congratulations to the new CLP leader of Goa and the new team."

"I warmly welcome Shri Digambar Kamat to the CWC. He deserves the honour due to his dedicated service and rich experience," the former union minister said. The organisational changes in Goa signal a generational change and a huge responsibility has been cast on the "young team", Chidambaram said.

"I am certain they will rise to the occasion and win the support of the people of Goa," he added.

Chidambaram, who was the Congress' senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, the All India Congress Committee in-charge for the state, had met former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Wednesday and discussed the restructuring of the organisation, sources said.

The Congress failed to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-held Assembly polls in the coastal state. After the poll debacle in all the five states that went to polls -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa -- Sonia Gandhi had asked the party's chiefs in these states to tender their resignations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Chidambaram Congress Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp