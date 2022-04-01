STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preventive measures ordered after 24 students test positive for COVID on BITS Pilani campus in Goa

Deputy Collector of Vasco Dattaraj Gauns Dessai said a cluster of 24 cases of COVID-19 was reported among students on BITS Pilani Goa Campus at Zuarinagar.

Published: 01st April 2022 12:39 AM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The South Goa District Administration has ordered COVID-19 testing of all the students and teachers after 24 cases of viral infection came to light on BITS Pilani campus near Vasco town on Thursday.

In an order issued here, Deputy Collector of Vasco Dattaraj Gauns Dessai said a cluster of 24 cases of COVID-19 was reported among students on BITS Pilani Goa Campus at Zuarinagar.

He has directed Registrar of BITS Pilani Goa campus to carry out RT-PCR test of all the students, teachers, faculty and those who have come in close contact with the affected persons, and take every precautionary measure as laid down in the COVID-19 protocol, he said.

"No person or transport should be allowed in the campus without checking for COVID-19 symptoms, movement of persons should be allowed only for emergency services, all persons should wear face masks at all times," the order reads.

"Physical distance of two meters shall be maintained between two persons, classes should be conducted online for next 15 days, no gatherings should be allowed in the campus and necessary arrangements should be made of food, diet etc of the positive people," the order adds.

