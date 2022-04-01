STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private member's bill to regulate population withdrawn in Rajya Sabha

Sinha cited the example of Hindu and Muslim population growth rate differences in Kerala and West Bengal.

Published: 01st April 2022 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A private member's bill to regulate the country's population introduced by BJP member Rakesh Sinha in the Rajya Sabha was withdrawn on Friday.

Sinha withdrew The Population Regulation Bill, 2019, expressing confidence that "we will be able to control our population rising above caste, religion, language and district" on account of serious efforts being undertaken by the government in this regard.

Sinha cited the example of Hindu and Muslim population growth rate differences in Kerala and West Bengal.

He said that from 2001 to 2011, the decadal growth rate of the Muslim population was 21 per cent whereas that of the Hindu population is 10 per cent.

Similarly, in Kerala, the decadal growth rate of Hindus is 10 per cent whereas that of Muslims in the state is 29 per cent, Sinha said, and added that "facts do not change by closing one's eyes".

He said attention needs to be paid to the total marital fertility rate.

"Our (government's) efforts are being undertaken in a constitutional manner. We do not want to repeat the Emergency," Sinha said.

Participating in the discussion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said population control should happen by creating awareness among people and it should not happen by force and being made compulsory.

"We have gained results as the fertility rate has come down to around 2 per cent. It tells us that the family planning mission is moving towards success," the minister stated.

Mandaviya noted that the country has witnessed a population growth rate dip from the 70s and 80s with the success of various policy measures.

"The government's policy is to pursue its goals without using force and by adopting initiatives around creating awareness and by educating people. We are moving ahead by following this."

"I agree with Rakesh Sinha that the family should be small and that the population should be stabilised. The policies which have been followed to date will help us achieve our goals. So I request the honourable member to withdraw the bill," he stated.

He assured the member that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking a lot of steps to stabilize the population in the country.

Mandaviya also elaborated on the measures taken by the government in enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the country, including an increase in the number of MBBS and PG seats across states.

Earlier, K J Alphons of the BJP said there was a need to educate people about the matter.

John Brittas of CPI (M) attacked the practice of polygamy and stressed the need for strong measures to check population growth in certain states.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised in the House the issue of the alleged "attack" on Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Sinha Rajya Sabha BJP Population Bill
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp