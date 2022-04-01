STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Quashing of reservation in promotion to SC/ST employees may lead to unrest, multiple litigations: Centre tells SC

It said it is neither legal nor proper for the Courts to issue directions or advisory sermons to the executive in respect of the sphere which is exclusively within their domain under the Constitution.

Published: 01st April 2022 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that quashing of reservation in promotion to SC/ST employees in government jobs may lead to "employee unrest" and "multiple litigations."

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai, the Centre informed it that the policy for reservation is in consonance with the constitution and the law laid down by this court.

"If the case is not allowed, it would necessitate withdrawal of the benefits of reservation in promotion granted to SC/ST employees. This may lead to reversions of SC and ST employees, re-fixation of their salaries including re-fixation of pension of many employees who may have retired in the meantime, recovery of excess salaries/pension so paid to them. This would lead to multiple litigations and employee unrest," the Centre said.

ALSO READ: SC strikes down 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu

Defending its policy, the Union of India stated that representation of SCs/STs in government jobs is inadequate and contended that grant of reservation does not in any manner hamper the administration.

The administrative efficiency is ensured through the system of Annual Performance Assessment Report which captures assessment of work output, personal attributes and functional competency of each officer, it said.

The Centre further submitted data of 75 ministries and departments under its jurisdiction and said out of 27,55,430 total employees, 4,79,301 are SCs, 2,14,738 are STs and the number of OBC employees is 4, 57,148.

The apex court had earlier directed the Centre to file an affidavit on the contemporaneous data that is available to the government along with "application of mind" on data for providing reservation in promotion to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in government jobs.

The top court on January 28 had refused to "lay down any yardstick" for granting reservation in promotion to SCs and STs in government jobs saying determination of their inadequate representation is the discretion of the State.

It said it is neither legal nor proper for the Courts to issue directions or advisory sermons to the executive in respect of the sphere which is exclusively within their domain under the Constitution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Centre SC ST Quota
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp