Rail Land Development Authority inviting bids

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has invited bids for a residential development plot at Driver Tola Colony of Katihar, in the eastern part of Bihar. The entire land area is divided into two parts--Part-A and Part-B. Approximately, 8170 sqm of land in Part-A will be used for railway colony redevelopment while 17,746 sqm of land (Part-B) will be leased to selected Bidder for a period of 99 years for residential development. The reserve price for the site is fixed as ₹ 11.70 Crores.

The Railway Colony of Driver Tola is situated adjacent to the East side of the railway station. The plot is mainly surrounded by residential settlement. On its North, the plot is surrounded by residential colonies and on its South and East sides by residential railroad land. The proposed site being offered for residential development is accessible by both road and rail.

Vice-Chairman of RLDA, Ved Parkash Dudeja said, “Katihar occupies an important position in Bihar. A rich agriculture and textile industry make this city one of the most significant areas in the state.”

He further added through a statement that the proposed site at Driver Tola Colony is a well-connected residential area positioned in close proximity to major landmarks in the city, including the National Highway 131-A.

"It is also well-developed in terms of the social infrastructure, such as school, hospital, bank, and ATMs. The bidders have an ample amount of flexibility in planning, organizing, and launching this project",he said.

Outlining locational features, he said that the site is also surrounded by several religious places such as Cheti Durga Maa Temple, Driver Tola Masjid, among others, making it an excellent destination for residential development.

Currently, there are some Railway quarters and establishments at the site. The developer is mandated to redevelop 96 units of railway quarters, community centre, electrical sub-station and others as part of the railway colony redevelopment. The railway redevelopment part can be completed over a period of 3 years.

The online Pre-Bid meeting was conducted on 25.03.2022 where local and state level developers exhibited keen interest in this project. The reserve price for the site is ₹ 11.70 crores and the last date of submission of this e-bid is May in 2022.

What is RLDA:

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment, and multi-functional complexes.

During the current Financial Year, RLDA has leased out various sites at Chennai, Amravati, Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Asansol (West Bengal), Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Ambari (Guwahati) etc. RLDA has also leased out railway colonies. i.e., Chilkalguda and Rifle-Range colonies (Secunderabad) and Rajkot Railway Colony in the current financial year for redevelopment.