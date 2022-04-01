Raipur Diary: All that is happening in the 'Rice bowl of India'

Ejaz Kaiser By

Exhibition-cum-sale at state emporium in Delhi

A 10-day exhibition-cum-sale organised by the Chhattisgarh Handicraft Development Board at the 'state emporium' in Rajiv Gandhi Handicraft Bhawan in Delhi, continues to mesmerise a lot of visitors visiting. The exhibition once again found a never-ending craving among the Delhiites for handicrafts and weaves as the visitors appreciated the diverse range of products available for sale.

Craftsmen and weavers are showcasing their crafts and handlooms. Woodcraft and bell metal from Bastar displayed at the exhibition-cum-sale inaugurated by Resident Commissioner (Chhattisgarh Bhawan) M Geetha.

State seeks extension of GST compensation for 5 years

CM Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to his counterparts in 17 other states, including 5 ruled by the BJP as well as the AAP in Delhi - seeking their support to persuade the union government on extending the compensation mechanism under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) beyond June 2022 for five years.

The chief minister reminded that the Centre has decided to stop the compensation to states under GST after June. "The move will cause a massive loss of revenue to the manufacturing states. Either the Centre should continue with the GST compensation or make an alternate arrangement," the CM said and added that Chhattisgarh is expected to face a revenue loss of approximately Rs 5,000 crore annually if the compensation mechanism is not extended.

Dustbins made mandatory in cars in city

Some may not consider a trash can a car interior accessory, but it is now mandatory in Raipur to keep one in your vehicle - failure of which will invite a punitive fine. This is an attempt by the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) to keep the city ahead in the list of the cleanest city in India under the 'Swachh Survekshan-2022'.

Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, speaker Pramod Dubey, members of Chhattisgarh chambers of commerce, and social organisations got engaged to create awareness on cleanliness among the drivers and passengers of the vehicles at Jaistambh Chowk, junctions, intersections and pedestrian crossings.

State planning to procure cow urine

After the cow-dung scheme, the state government is gearing up to procure cow urine soon. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed the state officials to constitute a technical committee that will study various aspects on procuring cow urine.

It will recommend to the government regarding the collection of cow urine, testing its quality and using it to prepare products. Cow urine will be purchased from farmers and cattle owners on the same lines as cow dung under 'Gaudhan Nyay Yojana' by the state. Besides, ensuring cow protection, the move is expected to better the source of income of cattle owners.