Terrorist killed in encounter at Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of firing, a militant was killed, the official said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, the official added.

The operation is on, he said.

