Transferred from Pune to Kolhapur, Maharashtra forest official cycles 294 km to take charge

Published: 01st April 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A forest officer in Maharashtra led from the front on issues of environment conservation and wildlife protection by cycling 294 kilometres from Pune to Kolhapur to take charge at his new posting.

Nanasaheb Ladkat, who turned 59 some months ago, cycled on Wednesday, covering a couple of ghat stretches amid the scorching summer heat, to reach Kolhapur after 17 hours, of which 12 hours were spent pedaling.

"I used to cycle as a hobby. My earlier cycling sessions never crossed the 60-kilometre range in a day. However, when I was transferred to Kolhapur, I decided to cycle the whole distance, that too in a single day," the official said.

"I needed some breaks as the heat was stifling. The Khambataki ghat between Pune and Satara districts was quite challenging, but I managed it," he added.

Ladkat, who reached Kolhapur late Wednesday evening, took charge as field director and conservator of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, which is spread over Satara and Kolhapur and also encompasses parts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

"The purpose behind this cycling endeavor was to give a message of saving forests. It is a very complex and sensitive issue. Thus, we need to conserve forests and protect wildlife," Ladkat said.

