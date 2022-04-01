Tribal youth beaten by panchayat staff, cop for complaining irregularities in PM Awas Yojana

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A tribal youth who reportedly complained irregularities in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and toilets construction was thrashed mercilessly in full public view by the panchayat secretary, a police constable and aides in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident which happened in Dhimarkheda area of Katni district recently came to the fore when the video of the youth identified as Dharmendra Kol, being beaten publicly went viral over social media on Thursday.

Acting in the matter, the Katni district police superintendent Sunil Jain ordered lodging an FIR against all the accused seen in the video and also directed for suspending the police constable.

“The matter has come to my notice, after which an FIR has been lodged against the accused on the victim’s complaint under the provisions of the SC/ST Act and the police constable involved in the matter has been suspended. I’ve requested the district collector to act against other government employees seen in the video,” Katni district police superintendent Sunil Jain said on Thursday.

In the video which has gone viral, those seen beating the tribal youth, include the local panchayat secretary Kunj Bihari and assistant secretary Amresh Rai.