STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tribal youth beaten by panchayat staff, cop for complaining irregularities in PM Awas Yojana

The incident which happened in Dhimarkheda area of Katni district recently came to the fore when the video of the youth identified as Dharmendra Kol, being beaten publicly went viral.

Published: 01st April 2022 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A tribal youth who reportedly complained irregularities in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and toilets construction was thrashed mercilessly in full public view by the panchayat secretary, a police constable and aides in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident which happened in Dhimarkheda area of Katni district recently came to the fore when the video of the youth identified as Dharmendra Kol, being beaten publicly went viral over social media on Thursday.

Acting in the matter, the Katni district police superintendent Sunil Jain ordered lodging an FIR against all the accused seen in the video and also directed for suspending the police constable.

“The matter has come to my notice, after which an FIR has been lodged against the accused on the victim’s complaint under the provisions of the SC/ST Act and the police constable involved in the matter has been suspended. I’ve requested the district collector to act against other government employees seen in the video,” Katni district police superintendent Sunil Jain said on Thursday.

In the video which has gone viral, those seen beating the tribal youth, include the local panchayat secretary Kunj Bihari and assistant secretary Amresh Rai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scam
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp