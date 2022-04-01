STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trouble in MVA? Jalna Congress MLA hits out at Uddhav government; Ashok Chavan asks Sena to join UPA

Responding to reported statements of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on the Congress-led UPA, Chavan said there was no difference of opinion among any of the constituents of the alliance.

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALNA: Jalna Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal on Friday said state ministers from his party were recommending the names of kin for posts in development corporations rather than fellow legislators as is the norm.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he would complain to party chief Sonia Gandhi on the issue.

He also said Sena and NCP MLAs were getting more funds for development activities, while complaints over this to party authorities in the state had been in vain.

The Shiv Sena must join the UPA before airing opinions on its "makeover" and leadership, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said on Friday.

Responding to reported statements of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on the Congress-led UPA, Chavan said there was no difference of opinion among any of the constituents of the alliance on Sonia Gandhi's leadership.

"Sanjay Raut's opinion may be personal. The Shiv Sena should join the UPA first. Later, a discussion on leadership can be an issue among members," Chavan said in Nanded.

