STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand polls: BJP blames factionalism, internal sabotage for CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's defeat

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh is likely to visit Uttarakhand soon to hold meetings on the matter.

Published: 01st April 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Factionalism in the party and internal sabotage are to be blamed for the defeat of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima seat in the recent Assembly elections, the BJP has concluded.

The party had decided to "introspect and analyse" the reasons behind its defeat on 23 seats in the state, including Khatima. "The committee visited the constituency from where the CM contested and lost by over 6,900 votes. Its members concluded that the CM lost due to internal sabotage. Further inquiry will be conducted to find out the people responsible," said a party insider. 

The party has also decided to investigate the reasons for reduced vote share compared to 2017. BJP national general secretary BL Santosh is likely to visit Uttarakhand soon to hold meetings on the matter.

The constituencies which will get special attention include Khatima and Piran Kaliyar, where the party candidate lost deposit, and other seats where the margin of defeat was below 3,000. BJP sources said the exercise could lead to weeding out of some members who are suspected to have helped the rivals. 

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had garnered 46.51 per cent votes with 57 seats while this time, it bagged 44.34 per cent votes and 47 seats. Despite Dhami's loss, the Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership decided to retain him as CM after the party secured 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, beating the trend of no party returning to power for a second straight term. Six MLAs of the party have shown willingness to vacate their seats for Dhami to contest.

When Dhami was chosen chief minister in July last year, many seniors in the party including Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Bishan Singh Chuphal were reportedly unhappy.

Party trust in CM's leadership

Despite Pushkar Singh Dhami's loss, the Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership decided to retain him as Uttarakhand CM after the party secured 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, beating the trend of no party returning to power for a second straight term. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand Uttarakhand polls Uttarakhand elections Uttarakhand elections 2022 Uttarakhand polls 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls Khatima seat
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp