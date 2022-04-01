STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When will PM Modi hold 'Pareshani Pe Charcha' to address concerns of common man: NCP

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that some celebrities have urged people to watch Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction with students over examinations.

Published: 01st April 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', but asked him when he would organise 'Pareshani Pe Charcha' to address the concerns of students' parents and common people.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that some celebrities have urged people to watch Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction with students over examinations and wondered when they will question the prime minister on holding interaction on the peoples' sufferings as well.

"Students are under stress during exam period. We thank the prime minister for interacting with them to rid them of stress. But when is he going to hold 'Pareshani Pe Charcha' (interaction on hardships) to address concerns of the students' parents and the common people?" Crasto asked.

He said prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder are increasing everyday, while unemployment has become "a matter of concern". Have the celebrities ever thought about the troubles faced by the common people due to the price rise, Crasto asked.

During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, the prime minister interacts with students and their parents and talks about exam stress and related questions. The event is being organised for the last four years.

NCP Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha Pareshani Pe Charcha Price rise Clyde Crasto
