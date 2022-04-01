STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi govt to reactivate 'anti-Romeo squads' across Uttar Pradesh from Saturday

The state police department was directed to commence the special drive from day one of ‘chaitra navratri’ beginning on Saturday to ensure security and safety of women and girls

Published: 01st April 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, is all set to re-activate anti-Romeo squads across the state from Saturday. An order in this regard was released by the state home department on Friday, wherein, the state police department was directed to commence the special drive from day one of ‘chaitra navratri’ beginning on Saturday to ensure security and safety of women and girls.

As per the order, released after a high-level meeting of the CM with senior officers of the home and police department,  the authorities concerned were asked to depute cops associated with anti-Romeo squads around all girls’ colleges and schools to curb the menace of harassment.

The anti-Romeo squads were set up by the Yogi government 1.0 to protect girls from harassment. Significantly, the BJP scored over its political rivals in the recently concluded assembly elections over the improvement in law and order under the Yogi government as it received wide appreciation, especially from women voters.

Sharing the details of the order released on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Navneet Sehgal said the CCM also asked senior police officials to set up police teams for patrolling in market places and other crowded locations during the evenings.

CM Yogi Adityanath, who has been helming the home department himself, directed the officials concerned to prepare a broader plan of action on top priorities for 100 days and start working on them without losing time. The CM asked the top cops to ensure recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel during the first 100 days of the second tenure of his government.

Unemployment and delay in recruitment of cops was a big issue raised by the opposition during the state elections.

Moreover, focusing on the empowerment of women -- both rural and urban -- the state government is also prepared to start the fourth phase of ‘Mission Shakti 4.0’ from April 10. The CM, said Sehgal, issued directives to the authorities concerned to coordinate with the women workforce of the different departments and establish a dialogue with women folk in rural areas to make them aware of the welfare schemes and programmes meant for their empowerment.

The officials were also directed to started a broader campaign on fixed days of the week to address issues and problems of women in different municipal wards in urban areas and secretariats at village level.

Official sources also confirmed that the CM, at the meeting, made it clear to all the officers concerned that security and good governance were the priority of his government. He issued directives to continue the crackdown on criminals and mafia dealing in mining, liquor, cattle, forest and land, demolishing their syndicates and seizing the illegal property.

To boost law and order further, CM Yogi asked senior police officials to identify the top 10 criminals under the limits of each police station and crack the whip against them. He also laid stress on the use of technology to control crime and ensure time-bound legal proceedings against anti-social elements booking them under the Gangster Act.

