43,000 km state roads converted to national highways in last eight years

In the last eight years, over 43,000 km state roads, including state highways (SHs), have been accorded the status of national highways (NHs) across the country.

Published: 02nd April 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

National Highway

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the last eight years, over 43,000 km state roads, including state highways (SHs), have been accorded the status of national highways (NHs) across the country. According to the road transport and highways ministry, during the last financial year (2021-22), a total 2,975.4 km roads were upgraded to NHs while in 2020-21, 5,381 km roads  were made NHs.

In 2019-20, only 495 km roads, under the jurisdiction of the state governments, were converted to NHs. This is an all-time low figure since April 2014. In 2016-17, a total 13,075 km were upgraded which is a record so far. In 2018-19, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) notified 6,174 km of roads in states or UTs as NHs.  

At present, total length of NHs (including expressways) in the country is 1,32,499 km but they constitute only about 1.7 per cent of the entire network. Based on requirements and proposals from the state governments, state highways are declared as new NHs by the ministry. This aims to strengthen the infrastructure and to expedite growth of the areas connected with those roads.

Rapid expansion of passenger and freight traffic also necessitates upgrade of roads. "The ministry keeps on receiving proposals from various state governments or UTs for declaration or upgrade of state roads, including SHs as new National Highways (NHs)," said Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

"The ministry considers declaration of some state roads, including SHs, as NHs from time to time based on the requirement of connectivity, inter-se priority and availability of funds," the Union minister added.

