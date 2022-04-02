STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All India Radio​ launches weekly programme for job seekers, students

The All India Radio launched a weekly interactive programme for job seekers and students preparing for various competitive examinations.

Published: 02nd April 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Radio

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Radio (AIR) on Saturday launched a weekly interactive programme for job seekers and students preparing for various competitive examinations.

The first episode of the 30-minute programme, 'Abhyaas', will air on 100.1FM GOLD at 9.30 pm on Saturday, the AIR's News Services Division said in a statement.

The programme has been launched with an aim to reach out to students and job seekers preparing for various competitive examinations, it said.

"The first episode of Abhyaas for Competitive Examinations, to be on air on 100.1 FM GOLD at 9.30 pm today, is on Modern History," it said.

Listeners can also access the programme "on Twitter at @airnewsalerts or on airnewsofficial YouTube Channel and on the NewsonAir App".

The public broadcaster said the programme will be in Hindi and it will be broadcast every Saturday from 9:30 pm to 10 pm.

"The weekly interactive programme will include segments like Explainers, Factfile, Examination Calender and Question of the Week with a musical break," the AIR said, adding, "A prominent academician will respond to the listeners' queries."

"For the next episode on April 9, students can send their queries on WhatsApp number 928 909 4044 or mail to abhyaas.air@gmail.com till April 5," it said.

The subject chosen for the next week is Indian Polity and Constitution, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIR All India Radio
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp