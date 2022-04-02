STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Tajinderpal Singh claims Punjab police reached his Delhi home to arrest him

Published: 02nd April 2022 11:27 PM

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga, who came under attack from the AAP for his alleged derogatory tweets against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed on Saturday that a team of Punjab police officials had reached his home here on Saturday to arrest him.

Bagga, who is also the national secretary of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, said in a series of tweets that he was in Lucknow and did not know anything about any FIR against him.

"Punjab Police Car number PB65AK1594 reached my home to arrest me without informing local police. Now they are tracking my friends' addresses and going to their homes. No information of FIR, police station, sections against me till now," Bagga tweeted tagging the Delhi Police and DCP of the west district.

Bagga asserted in another tweet that he will oppose Kejriwal if he terms "genocide of Kashmiri Pandits" a "lie", no matter if one or 100 FIRs are registered against him.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the budget session of the Delhi Assembly, earlier this week had attacked the BJP's demand to make 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free.

The AAP has formed a government with Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister following a massive victory in the recent assembly polls there.

