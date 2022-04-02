STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh lady doctor gets Rs 50 lakh ransom call from another doctor, FIR lodged

The Bilaspur police in Chhattisgarh has registered the case after the husband of the woman medical practitioner lodged an FIR against the caller.

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A lady doctor in Chhattisgarh was threatened with a Rs 50 lakh ransom demand by a male physician, who said he will circulate 'obscene' images of her on social media if she did not part with the money.

The Bilaspur police in Chhattisgarh has registered the case after the husband of the woman medical practitioner lodged an FIR against the caller.

According to the complainant, his wife, while she continued her medical course at Chitrakoot in Satna district, got acquainted with Dr Ashok Dante. On her return to Bilaspur, Dante began threatening her  and demanding the ransom.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Man carries daughter's body on shoulders for 10 km to reach home; probe ordered

He told my wife that if she did not fulfil the demand, he will upload her 'morphed' photos and they will go viral, the lady doctor's husband stated in his complaint.

After she ignored Dante's threat, he sent a courier on March 21 to her father, who is also a doctor, at his clinic in Bilaspur with the same demand and threat.

Later on March 30, Dante again sent an intimidating message on the Whatsapp number of the lady doctor's mother insisting that her daughter's objectionable pictures will be posted online if his demand is not met.

The Bilaspur police have registered a case of blackmailing under the IT Act against Dr Dante.
 

