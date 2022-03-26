STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Man carries daughter's body on shoulders for 10 km to reach home; probe ordered

According to officials, the girl died on Friday morning at the Community Health Centre at Lakhanpur village in the district, and her father took the body away before a hearse arrived.

Published: 26th March 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a shocking incident, a poor man faced an extremely distressful situation when first he lost his 7-year-old daughter allegedly owing to negligence at community health centre (CHC) and later had to walk around 10 km carrying her on the shoulder to reach home at Amdala village of Lakhanpur block in Sarguja, north Chhattisgarh.

The girl Surekha was admitted in Lakhanpur CHC following the complaint of high fever and stomach ache on Friday.

“My daughter was suffering from high fever for the last couple of days. She was admitted to CHC and the doctor assured me she will recover. When the nurse came to give my daughter an injection, I told her she had not eaten anything and asked for milk. But my words went unheeded."

"After the injection, the condition of my daughter further deteriorated with blood beginning to ooze from her nose. She soon died”, said Nageshwar Das the father who further added that he requested a hearse (vehicle carrying the coffin at a funeral) but was told no such vehicle was not available.

Left with no option, he decided to carry the body on his shoulder back home.

“When the ailing Surekha was brought to the CHC her condition was serious. Her oxygen saturation level was very low, just around 60. She was treated but couldn't be saved. There is no ventilator in the hospital”, said Prem Singh Marco, Lakhanpur block medical officer who was removed following the incident.  

The state health minister T S Singhdeo has ordered a probe into the incident. “The health officials at Lakhanpur should have comforted the father and asked him to wait for hearse instead of letting him go”, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical apathy medical negligence Negligence Medical Duaghter Death
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp