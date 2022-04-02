STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Wearing masks in public not mandatory in Haryana

The government has, however, advised the public to wear face masks, follow hand hygiene, use sanitisers frequently frequent and maintain social distancing.

Published: 02nd April 2022 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

A youth without a face mask walks past an art stressing the importance of wearing one, near Town Hall in Bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Saturday decided to do away with imposing a fine for not wearing masks in public places but said that wearing it and observing Covid-appropriate behaviour was desirable.

The decision came amid a significant dip in Covid cases in the state.

"State government notification dated 27.5.2020 vide which wearing of face mask by each person while being in public places and workplace was made mandatory, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," the order issued by the additional chief secretary (health) stated.

"No penalty or fine of Rs 500 shall be imposed for not wearing face masks in public/workplaces," it said.

