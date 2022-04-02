Delhi social worker, bereaved kin of minor rape victim, stage dharna outside Bihar CM's house

By PTI

PATNA: The father and uncle of a minor girl in Bihar who was raped and brutally killed a fortnight ago were on Saturday detained by police, along with a social activist from Delhi who had flown down to help the bereaved family members, after they staged a dharna in front of the high security chief minister's residence.

Yogita Bhayana, founder of PARI (People Against Rape in India), was here to take up the cause of the 12 year-old girl who was sexually assaulted a day after Holi and the perpetrators thereafter gouged her eyes out and buried her body in a pit of sand.

The victim's father and uncle had come from their native Banka district and Bhayana said she will seek an appointment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to apprise him of the inability of the local police to nab the culprits.

After she failed to get an appointment, Bhayana marched to the CM's residence along with the bereaved family members.

The security personnel took objection and asked them to leave, pointing out that it was a restricted zone and no demonstrations could be allowed.

A heated exchange ensued, footage of which is being run on news channels.

Bhayana, who remained in news for her activism during the Nirbhaya trial and relief work during COVID 19 pandemic, can be seen reacting strongly to a policeman who remarks "aap mahila hain mahila ki tarah rahiye (you are a woman, behave in a ladylike manner)".

The protesters were subsequently bundled into a police jeep and taken to the Sachivalaya police station.

A police official, who did not wish to be named, said normally in such cases people are let off after furnishing a bond but in the present case the detainees were adamant to meet the chief minister.

Advice was, therefore, being sought from senior officials for further course of action in this regard.