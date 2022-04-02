STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight wagons of goods train derail in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, route affected for four hours

Eight wagons of a freight train derailed on Saturday morning at Daulatabad yard in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city.

Published: 02nd April 2022

Railway Tracks

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Eight wagons of a freight train derailed on Saturday morning at Daulatabad yard in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, resulting in rail traffic on the route being affected for nearly four hours, an official said.

The derailment took place at around 8am and the track was cleared only after four hours, he said.

He said South Central Railway (SCR) has run special trains on the Jalna-Mumbai and Jalna-Pune routes to ferry stranded passengers of the over one dozen trains that were affected due to the derailment.

