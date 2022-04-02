STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat: 57 police officers transferred, 20 promoted

Published: 02nd April 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In a major reshuffle, the Gujarat government on Saturday transferred 57 police officers including 37 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

It also promoted 20 Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officers.

Among those transferred were 20 State Police Service (SPS) officers.

Seven of those promoted were waiting for posting while the remaining were promoted and transferred to new posts, a notification issued by the state home department said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) from Ahmedabad city Achal Tyagi, Ravindra Patel and Premsukh Delu were transferred as Superintendents of Police (SP) of Mehsana, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar districts, respectively.

DCP Surat city Vidhi Chaudhary and DCP Vadodara city Deepak Meghani were transferred as Joint Director (Office of Director of Protection), Gandhinagar; and ADC to the Governor, respectively.

Commandant, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Sweta Shrimali was transferred as SP (Western Railway), Ahmedabad.

Superintendent of Police of CID (Intelligence) Vishal Vaghela was transferred as SP, Sabarkantha district.

SPs of Amreli, Panchmahal, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Dahod, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara (rural), Rajkot (rural), Narmada, Gir-Somnath, Gandhinagar, Surat (rural), Mehsana, Kutch (East), Patan and Morbi were also transferred.

Officers of the SPS cadre who were transferred included DCP Traffic (Ahmedabad), Crime (Vadodara) and DCPs of Surat, Ahmedabad cities.

As many as 20 Deputy Superintendents of Police of SPS cadre were promoted as SPs, DCPs, State Reserve Police commandants, the notification said.

