Gurugram pivotal for Haryana, will create better infrastructure: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Gurugram is an important city and because of its fame Gurugram it is acting as a bridge to connect the state with the entire world as better mobility and congestion free safe roads are our priority for this city as he was on an inauguration spree in the millennium city and inaugurated many infrastructure projects.

The CM said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating an underpass, flyover built by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority near Gurugram's HUDA City Centre metro station and Signature Tower and two foot-over-bridges built at IFFCO Chowk.

He also inaugurated the water supply distribution system for Sector-111 to 115 of Gurugram at the same place. An amount of Rs 63 crore have been spent on both these projects and this will benefit a population size of 92,000.

Addressing the gathering, Khattar said that the Central Government has implemented the Smart City Project, but Gurugram will be made the Smartest City in the entire country. “We are making adequate arrangements while keeping in view the estimated population of 42 lakh in Gurugram by 2031 so that people do not face difficulties in future also,’’ he said.

He said that the HUDA City Centre metro station area in Gurugram city will be free from traffic jams with the inauguration of these projects, inaugurated today. Work is underway on several projects to relieve Gurugram from traffic jams, many of which would be completed this year, he said.

NCR's maximum city gets new underpass, flyover

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the HUDA City Centre Metro Station underpass and flyover along with foot over bridges on Signature Tower and IFFCO Chowk intersections here.

"Gurugram is Haryana's gateway to the world and we have to ensure that it is developed as a futuristic city in all regards. The projects inaugurated today will provide better connectivity and mobility in addition to easing out congestion," Khattar said.

He also inaugurated the civic water supply to five sectors in New Gurugram. The provision of water supply in Sectors 111-115 will cater to thousands of residents.