Guwahati airport likely to operate 27 more flights daily for summer schedule

Several routes will find additional flights, with Delhi getting two while Mumbai, Imphal and Patna will have one each in the summer schedule.

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:35 PM

Flight

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here has planned to operate 27 additional flights per day for the summer schedule which begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October.

If everything goes as planned, the number of daily flights from the airport will increase from 63 to 90 during the period, an airport spokesperson on Saturday.

New destinations likely to be added to the list of flights include Varanasi and Durgapur.

Several routes will find additional flights, with Delhi getting two while Mumbai, Imphal and Patna will have one each in the summer schedule, she said.

After the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guwahati airport has witnessed a sharp rise in terms of air traffic movement and passengers, the spokesperson said.

During the last two months, the number of passengers has gone up from 1,09,037 to 1,18,181.

In a comparative study between the summer schedule of 2021 and 2022, a 10 per cent increase in flights has been observed, she said.

The top three airlines with the highest weekly operations during the summer schedule last year are Indigo (187 flights), Airasia (69) and SpiceJet (63).

