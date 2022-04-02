STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India-Nepal ties unique, open borders shouldn't be misused by unwanted elements: PM Modi

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba also brought up the controversial border issue during his talks with PM Modi

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba during a meeting, at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba during a meeting, at Hyderabad House in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The open borders between India and Nepal should not be misused, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, while meeting his counterpart from Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba in Delhi.This was the Nepalese PM’s fifth visit to India.

Around 98 per cent of Nepal's transit trade takes place through India and nearly 65 per cent of Nepal's total trade is with India. So, keeping an eye on cross-border operations is crucial for security.

"We discussed that the open borders of India and Nepal should not be misused by unwanted elements. We also stressed on maintaining close cooperation between our defence and security agencies," PM Modi said, reaffirming India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

Amidst the backdrop of the meeting, a 35-km cross-border train service, Jaynagar-Kurtha section, a part of the 68.7-km Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardidas rail link built under the central government's grant assistance, was inaugurated. India also launched the RuPay card facility in Nepal and both Prime Ministers jointly inaugurated the 90 km long 132 KVDC Solu Corridor Transmission line and substation built under the Line of Credit extended by India.

PM Deuba also brought up the controversial border issue during his talks with PM Modi.

"We discussed the boundary issue and I urged Modi ji to resolve it through bilateral mechanism," said P M Deuba.

The boundary issue arose in November, 2019, after a revised political map of India showed the area of Kalapani-Lipulek-Limpiyadhura within Uttrakhand’s territory. Nepal responded by sharing a revised political map placing the area in their country. This was to be addressed by foreign secretaries of both countries, but the meeting hasn’t been since scheduled.

"Friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique and not seen anywhere else in world. Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be a blueprint for future cooperation," PM Modi added.

The Solu Corridor Transmission Project was handed over today. "Connecting remote districts with Nepal's national electricity grid, it is one of the key infrastructure projects undertaken under India’s Line of Credit," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

There will be greater participation by Indian companies in Nepal’s hydropower projects. Nepal is already exporting its surplus power to India.

Nepal has joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA),becoming the 105th country to become a signatory to the Framework Agreement of the ISA.

P M Deuba will be visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the two countries are working on building a tourism circuit that will connect devotees to Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu. Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, will accompany PM Deuba in Varanasi.

