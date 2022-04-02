STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 1,260 fresh cases of COVID-19, 83 deaths reported

The active cases count comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

COVID Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's virus tally rose to 4,30,27,035 with 1,260 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the number of active infections further declined to 13,445, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 5,21,264 with 83 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases count comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A reduction of 227 cases has been recorded in the number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,92,326, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.52 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

