INTERVIEW | SAARC had its days and we need to look beyond it: Sunil KC, Vice President NICCI, Nepal

Sunil KC VP, Nepal – India Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about every facet of India Nepal relations in a freewheeling interview with Mayank Singh. This interview was given before his visit to India as part of the Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s delegation. KC is also Founder and CEO of the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA).

Which areas do India and Nepal need to focus to strengthen their relationship further?

Firstly, we need to involve the younger generation in the present course of Nepal-India ties. We already have an active and deep-rooted bonhomie with India. Bringing young minds provides more avenues of cooperation and new energy in the relations. Meanwhile, in terms of tangible engagement, Nepal and India must focus on economic ties by developing joint hydroelectric projects with the involvement of the private sectors. India must help Nepal in building the institutions because good institutions are key in the nation's development and the institutions like IIT, IIM, AIIMS need to establish their Nepal chapters in this regard.

Nepal is considered to have potential of near about 0.2 million megawatts of hydro-power generation in Nepal, but none of the Indian private sector except GMR have come up to cash this mass potential. Apart from the energy sector, Nepal is a country of bio-diversity wherein the world most of the climate is available. Nepal is also regarded as an excellent destination for investing for natural panorama, the basics for natural tourism with diversity of art and culture for cultural and religious tourism. Nepal has purest herbs for Ayurveda that is why Dabur and Patanjali are keen to be here.

Both countries also need to develop a professional relationship along with what we have in terms of the Roti-Beti relationship. Here, a strong bond between the business partners of Nepal and India in coming days will help to create a healthier relationship.

In recent times there have been some controversial issues including the differences in Kalapani Area. What can be done to not let such issues sour the relationship in future?

As two brothers, Nepal and India always had differences in our yard. No one can change the geography of the two countries and with an open border, I see a plethora of opportunities and cooperation flowing. COVID-19, Railways, Trade are the main avenues and they continue to grow. I understand, we have differences but it is not impossible to get them resolved through diplomatic dialogue. Both countries should hold the political dialogue to resolve the existing border issues on a permanent basis and must respect the territorial integrity and India has to respect Nepal's genuine concerns and should treat it as a stronger partner for India.

Till the time SAARC is unable to achieve its full potential keeping Pakistan's stance, what can be other ways to improve the trade and commerce in the region?

The SAARC has its days and we need to look beyond it. Meanwhile, Bangladesh- India- Nepal (BIN) a trilateral initiative that could be a special vehicle to enhance the sub regional trade, transit and economic ties and most importantly it helps in bringing three countries together in the development of Hydropower Projects in Nepal as Nepal has a rich renewable energy hub. The resources must be harnessed through Government-to-Government Investments, Government and Private Sectors shall join hands together from all three countries under the Public Private Partnership Model (PPP). Through BIN, cross border electricity trade would be a game changer in our further relationship as both India and Bangladesh are a power-hungry nation and Nepal could be a net exporter of Renewable energy. And three countries should come closer in enhancing the economic ties so that relationship would be stronger in days to come. Three countries must focus on connecting each other through Railways, Waterways and highways for the smooth functioning of people-to-people movement and for the cost-effective trade.

Which areas of business in Nepal remain untapped or less explored by the Indian Business houses?

Energy, Infrastructure Development in Nepal, Ayurveda, Pharmaceuticals, and Agriculture are the future of cooperation. We must pay attention to it.

You have been holding conferences on diplomacy and International Relations in Nepal. Any plans, post COVID19 ease in lockdown, to hold such gatherings to explore fresh perspectives between India and Nepal?

We are planning to hold 2nd Nepal India Think tank Summit, Nepal - India Strategic Dialogue, Nepal India Connectivity Summit once the situation becomes normal.