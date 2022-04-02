Lucknow Diary: All that is happening in 'The Constantinople of India'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Nawabi kitchen to be revived this Ramzan at Chhota Imambara

The two-year lull following the pandemic is about to end as the Nawabi kitchen at Chhota Imambara is ready to rekindle the fire this Ramzan. The 183-year-old facility will again be seen bustling with activity while following its Nawabi tradition of providing 'Iftari' - meal served in the evening to rozedars to break their day-long fast in Ramzan.

Rozedars at 13 mosques and about 600 poor families will be served for 30 days. The 'shahi bawarchikhana' (royal kitchen), run by Husainabad and Allied Trust (HAAT), had been lying defunct since the onset of Covid in 2020. A tender has been floated to re-initiate the kitchen.

Mercury marching high; state saw unusually hot March

The sun is at its blistering best and the mercury has crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark in Lucknow and most of Uttar Pradesh making it one of the hottest months of March in the past five years.

IMD officials have warned that no relief is likely in the coming days and the maximum temperature during the day could soar to 42 degrees Celsius by the weekend. Normally known for pleasant weather conditions, the month of March has been unusually hot this year.

State IMD director JP Gupta said that normally March and early April witness 3-4 spells of thundershowers or rains due to western disturbances, which keep temperatures at the normal levels. The year so far has been different. Sky has remained clear throughout March and with no rain, which retained mercury levels constantly high.

3D printing for facial surgeries at King George's Medical University

In a first such initiative in Uttar Pradesh, the forensic odontology unit of King George's Medical University (KGMU) is about to start the facility for facial reconstruction through 3D printing of unidentified victims of murder or any other crime which leaves the face and body deformed beyond recognition.

All these new technologies are expected to begin at the unit under KGMU's department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and Microbiology from April. The forensic odontology lab is ready in the department with a newly procured 3D printing technology.

Uttar Pradesh​ floats 'adopt a heritage' scheme

Working on the perception that heritage is a shared legacy, the Uttar Pradesh culture department has decided to put some of its prominent monuments up for adoption by 'monument mitras' so that conservation could be a 'shared endeavour'.

Titled 'Apni Dharohar Apni Pehchan', the scheme has invited expression of interest for some heritage buildings, including Lucknow's Chhatar Manzil, Mirzapur's Chunar Fort, Gurudham Temple in Varanasi and Goverdhan ki Chhatri in Mathura.

The idea is to enhance tourist footfalls and augment amenities private partnership besides ensuring conservation. Public as well as private sector companies, corporates, NGOs, etc are welcomed.