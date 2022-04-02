Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid the crackdown by central probe agencies against Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, the Shiv Sena is said to be miffed with ally NCP's handling of the home ministry, especially the soft treatment of BJP leaders.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, denied that he was upset with Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, who belongs to the NCP.

The CM's Office released a statement quoting Thackeray as saying that he had full trust and faith in his cabinet colleagues and that Walse-Patil was doing a good job. The clarification came after the minister met the CM at his bungalow on Friday noon.

Thackeray later met the home minister again along with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in an attempt to address the growing unrest among his party leaders, who feel that the home department should have been kept with the Sena.

The Shiv Sena chief was said to be unhappy with Walse-Pail's reply in the Assembly to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegation that the MVA government was conspiring to frame up BJP leaders in false cases.

The NCP minister had announced a probe by the CID into the matter. Raut, too, had made his displeasure with the home department public saying the action taken by Central agencies like the ED against Maharashtra leaders was an attack on the state home department.

After the meeting, however, he said, usually the CM holds the home portfolio butMVA was a three-party government and there were limitations. Hence, the Sena could not keep all important portfolios with it.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire had also demanded that the home department should be with the party. "During the recent Maharashtra assembly session, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis brought a pen drive and ‘exposed’ the government, but home minister Dilip Walse-Patil gave a meek response. There are many cases registered against BJP leaders, but the home department has developed cold feet," said a senior Shiv Sena leader.