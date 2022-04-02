STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New education policy will make students self-reliant, says Union minister

Subhas Sarkar said thoughts and works of scholars like Charak, Sushruta, Aryabhatta, Varahmihira, Maitreyi, Gargi etc need to be included in the present curriculum.

By PTI

WARDHA: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar on Saturday said the new National Education Policy will make students self-reliant and help in building a prosperous India.

He was speaking as chief guest at a seminar on 'National Education Policy, Innovation and Research' organised by the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGIHU) here.

"We are also working on translating the syllabus as part of this educational policy. We are trying to make education available in local and Indian or bilingual languages," the minister of state for education said.

Praising the ancient method of teaching in the country which grew over several thousand years, he said thoughts and works of scholars like Charak, Sushruta, Aryabhatta, Varahmihira, Maitreyi, Gargi etc need to be included in the present curriculum.

