STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party chief​ Akhilesh Yadav discovers 'mathematics of inflation' in BJP rule

Akhilesh Yadav made the remark, terming his calculation of probable future prices of petrol as the mathematics of inflation under the BJP rule.

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: If petrol price keeps rising by 80 paise a day, it would be costing Rs 275 a litre by November or December assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday.

Yadav made the remark, terming his calculation of probable future prices of petrol as "the mathematics of inflation under the BJP rule."

Yadav made his remarks in a tweet in Hindi without actually naming the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the assembly elections are likely to be held in November or December this year.

"People are saying if the petrol price keeps rising by 80 paise a day or Rs 24 a month at its present rate, it would rise by Rs 175 in the next seven months by November or December when next elections are likely," Yadav said in his tweet.

"t implies that the petrol selling at Rs 100 a litre now would be costing Rs 275 a litre then," he said.

"This is the mathematics of inflation under the BJP rule," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp