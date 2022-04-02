STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven Bills on Rajya Sabha agenda in last week of budget session

The government will bring seven bills in Rajya Sabha during the final week of the budget session of which three have already been passed by Lok Sabha.

Published: 02nd April 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 02:47 PM

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will bring seven bills in Rajya Sabha during the final week of the budget session of which three have already been passed by Lok Sabha.

The business advisory committee of the Upper House of Parliament has allocated 17 hours for these Bills in the coming week.

Rajya Sabha has also reported a productivity of 101 per cent during three weeks of the second part of the budget session that started on March 14, an official statement said.

The Bills that are proposed to be taken up by the Upper House during the last week of the current session include the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, relating to Tripura as passed by Lok Sabha, and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries(Amendment) Bill, 2021, which has also been passed by Lok Sabha, will be taken up in Rajya Sabha this week.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, pertaining to Uttar Pradesh, the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, and the Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, will also be taken after they are passed by Lok Sabha.

Besides, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities Amendment) Bill, 2022, will be introduced for consideration and passage.

This amendment seeks to prohibit financing of such weapons while the original Bill prohibited only the manufacturing of such weapons.

Rajya Sabha Officials said a total time of 17 hours has been allocated for the above seven Bills by the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha.

The total scheduled sitting time available during the next week is 29 hours 30 minutes.

Private Members' Business is scheduled on Friday next.

During the three weeks of the second part of the session, Rajya Sabha has clocked productivity of 101 percent, the officials said.

During the third and last week, they said, while the House lost 54 minutes due to disruptions and forced adjournments, members sat beyond the scheduled time for 1 hour 48 minutes.

TAGS
Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Bills
