STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Smriti Irani wonders why woman MP cannot be addressed as a 'lady'

Her remarks came after Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Saugata Roy of TMC objected to Irani referring to Geetha Viswanath Vanga of the YSRCP as a lady member.

Published: 02nd April 2022 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani(File Photo | PTI)

Smriti Irani(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday wondered why a woman member of Parliament cannot be addressed as a lady.

Her remarks came after Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Saugata Roy of TMC objected to Irani referring to Geetha Viswanath Vanga of the YSRCP as a lady member during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

They said the Minister should have addressed her as 'honourable member', to which Irani said whatever she has said was not unparliamentary and referring to a woman member as a lady was not wrong.

"I have taken no disrespect to her presence in the House," Irani said.

The BJD's Anubhav Mohanty stood up in support of Irani saying she has not used any unparliamentary or derogatory or incorrect word.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Irani Saugata Roy Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary Geetha Viswanath Vanga Trinamool Congress BJP
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp