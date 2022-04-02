Smriti Irani wonders why woman MP cannot be addressed as a 'lady'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday wondered why a woman member of Parliament cannot be addressed as a lady.

Her remarks came after Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Saugata Roy of TMC objected to Irani referring to Geetha Viswanath Vanga of the YSRCP as a lady member during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

They said the Minister should have addressed her as 'honourable member', to which Irani said whatever she has said was not unparliamentary and referring to a woman member as a lady was not wrong.

"I have taken no disrespect to her presence in the House," Irani said.

The BJD's Anubhav Mohanty stood up in support of Irani saying she has not used any unparliamentary or derogatory or incorrect word.