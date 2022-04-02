Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of 'setting Hanuman's house on fire'

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of setting the house of 'Hanuman' on fire.

Tejashwi made the remark in reference to the eviction of the family of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan from their 12, Janpath Road bungalow in New Delhi. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said though Ram Vilas Paswan stood by the BJP till the end, his family was forced to vacate the bungalow.

“The ill-treatment meted to the family of the former Union minister is no secret. In fact, the incident is the result of lending support to the BJP,” he said, adding that even the former Union minister's party was divided to suit its political interests.

Chirag Paswan had earlier described himself as the 'Hanuman' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, Chirag Paswan, the MP from Jamui and chief of LJP (Ram Vilas) vacated the 12, Janpath Road bungalow, which remained a centre of political activities of the party till his father was alive.

Ram Vilas Paswan had earlier served as a minister in both terms of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He died on October 8, 2020, at a hospital in the national capital.

On his return from New Delhi, Chirag Paswan blamed a Union minister for creating a situation under which the family had to vacate the bungalow. “I will not speak about the ill-treatment meted out to my family,” he said.

“The minister had called me a day before and told me to vacate the bungalow as all options have been shut,” Chirag said, adding that he was hurt by the manner in which the family was asked to vacate the bungalow.

He said they were staying at the house of their close relatives in New Delhi.