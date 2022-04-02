Three criminals killed in encounter in Assam's Goalpara

By ANI

GOALPARA: Three criminals were killed in an encounter in the Goalpara district of Assam after they refused to surrender to the police, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) Mrinal Deka on Friday. The criminals were identified as Shahjahan, Nazmul and Sajal against who many criminal cases were registered.

Speaking to the reporters, Deka said, "They were trying to escape by hiding in a truck. Acting on a tip-off, we stopped the vehicle but they tried to run away and opened fire on us. They got badly injured and were taken to the hospital where the doctor declared them dead. The three miscreants were involved in crimes like murder and kidnapping."

The incident is said to have taken place at around 8.30 pm on Friday near Alok Bazar of Goalpara district.